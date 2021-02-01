TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has as expected the commitment of Sturm-Juwel Georginio Rutter was announced on the deadline day. The 18-year-old Frenchman will join the Bundesliga club with immediate effect and will receive a contract until summer 2025.
“He is without a doubt one of the most promising talents in French football and has specifically chosen TSG for his further development,” said TSG squad planner Alex Rosen about the deal. Rosen also briefly described the player profile Rutter brings with him: “Georginio is a very athletic and dynamic striker who also impresses with his determination and ability to finish.”
Most recently, there was uncertainty about the timing of the change. Since Rutter’s contract with Stade Rennes only ran until the end of the season, the transfer fee for him was probably rather low. Rutter recently turned down an offer to extend his contract from his training club.