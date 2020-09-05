Former presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo spoke about the creation of funds to help Belarusians who have suffered because of their political views. The record of Tsepkalo’s appeal was published on his Youtube-channel.

The oppositionist noted that two funds have already been created in Poland and Ukraine. Currently, work is underway to register similar organizations in Latvia, Estonia and Great Britain. Tsepkalo explained that the funds from these funds will go to help those Belarusians who suffered during the protests, spent some time in prison or lost their jobs.

Earlier, Tsepkalo asked the Russians to help Belarusians to overthrow the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. He stated that for the majority of Belarusians the current regime is an occupation one, Lukashenka is “absolutely alien to them”. The oppositionist called on Russia not to go against the Belarusians. According to him, Lukashenka’s support is not in the interests of friendship between the two countries.