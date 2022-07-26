President of the TSE received lawyers from Grupo Prerogativas and said that the Court is not shaken by threats and intimidation

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, said this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) that the Electoral Justice “will spare no effort” to act and tackle violence and disinformation in this year’s elections.

“We will not tolerate electoral violence, a subtype of political violence. The Electoral Justice will spare no efforts to act in order to curb violence as a political weapon and face disinformation as a practice of chaos”, declared. The speech was made during a meeting with lawyers and magistrates linked to the Prerogatives Group.

The minister said that “the TSE will not omit”. He also declared that the electoral calendar is up to date and the “rule is given”.

“The electoral justice of the whole country will not sit back: we are approximately 22,000 civil servants; 3,000 electoral magistrates; 3,000 members of the Public Ministry with electoral activities; 27 highly trained and prepared regional electoral courts; we will be more than 2 million board members and board members”, said Fachin. read the intact from the minister’s speech (274 KB).

The President of the Electoral Court said that the TSE is not just because “society does not tolerate electoral denialism”.

Fachin also stated that the attack on the electronic voting machines “as a pretext for brandishing cholera, it will not mislead the country”, and that the electoral justice “he is not fascinated by the siren song of authoritarianism, he is not shaken by threats and intimidation”.

The minister cited the role of civil society, the press, Congress and other actors in protecting democracy. Regarding the performance of the security forces, he said that the purpose “primal” is to guarantee security for the electoral process, “at the service and within the limits of the democratic rule of law”.

Fachin highlighted the importance of the electoral public prosecutor’s authority, “no omissions”.

“We will not give in. We will not bow down,” declared. “We will hold elections and those elected will be graduated.”

prerogatives

Lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, coordinator of the Prerogatives Group, said at the end of the meeting that Fachin was “blunt” in defense of democracy, institutions and the electoral process.

He stated that Fachin and the Electoral Inspector, Minister Mauro Campbell Marques, reiterated the “sincere belief that the institutions will respond to any and all threats that arise against Brazilian democracy”.

Carvalho also said that the group invited the president of the TSE to attend an event in defense of democracy on August 11, in Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo. On that occasion, the manifest will be read “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”signed by more than 3,000 people, including magistrates, personalities and representatives of civil society.

Members of Prerogativas gave Fachin two suggestions. One proposal is for the TSE to monitor all reports of political violence and open inquiries on the subject.

According to lawyer Daniela Teixeira, who is a member of the group and participated in the meeting, it is important that the Court gives voters the peace of mind that the election day will proceed normally. “So that this person who is at home today planning an attack on democracy, the hiring of a drone, a homemade bomb, knows that he will be investigated, prosecuted and arrested.” declared.

Another proposal is for the TSE to have more international observers during the election.

Fachin said in May that the TSE’s goal is to have “more than 100 international observers” following the elections.

Here is the list of the members of Prerogativas who participated in the meeting with Minister Edson Fachin at the TSE: