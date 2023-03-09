By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Minister Benedito Gonçalves summoned former Justice Minister and former DF Public Security Secretary Anderson Torres to testify on the so-called “draft of the coup” in one of the lawsuits filed by the PDT that could lead to the ineligibility of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Arrested on a preventive basis within the scope of the process that investigates the anti-democratic acts of January 8 that resulted in the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, Torres will give testimony by videoconference on March 16, to explain the draft of the decree found in an operation of search and seizure of your home.

The text of the document aimed to establish the conditions for the reversal of the electoral victory of the now president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by instituting a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE, indicating that there could be an ongoing coup d’état by extremists.

The draft was included in a lawsuit filed by the PDT against former president Jair Bolsonaro, at the time a candidate for re-election.

The piece had initially been presented by the political party to investigate the practice of abuse of political power and misuse of the media, in addition to misuse of purpose, which would have taken place in a meeting in July 2022 at Bolsonaro’s Palácio da Alvorada. with ambassadors in which the then president attacks, without evidence, the integrity of the electoral process, voting and electronic ballot boxes.

The draft was attached to the process by decision of Benedito Gonçalves, who is also General Inspector of the Electoral Justice, and reports the case. Afterwards, the plenary of the TSE unanimously rejected an appeal that asked for the withdrawal of the “draft of the coup” from the action.

When calling Torres’ testimony, the minister defends the importance of Bolsonaro’s former minister explaining not only the draft, but his contribution to the holding of a Bolsonaro live in July 2021 in which the then president raises suspicions about the system electoral using as an argument for his unfounded allegations a secret investigation by the PF that found a hacker invasion of the TSE system in 2018. Torres participated in the live.

The same allegation propagated in the live broadcast was used by the president in the meeting with the ambassadors.

“Pertinent that people who have unequivocal knowledge of the facts under debate be heard in court, in order to submit their versions to the scrutiny of the contradictory, ensuring the argument by the parties and by the Electoral Public Ministry”, says the TSE minister in the decision.

In the case of Torres, Gonçalves lists that the statement will serve to determine his “contribution and participation in the live on 07/29/2021, his possible involvement in the 07/18/2022 meeting and circumstances related to the State of Defense decree seized in his residence, on 01/12/2023”.