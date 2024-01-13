Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 17:02

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will change the party affiliation system to reinforce security and prevent fraud. Now, it will be necessary to go through a second authentication factor through the e-Título.

The change was announced this Saturday, 13th, shortly after the TSE called the Federal Police (PF) to investigate possible fraud in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's affiliation with the Liberal Party (PL), party of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The fraud was carried out using the account of Daniela Leite e Aguiar, who is a PL lawyer. It is not yet known whether it was actually her who made the change, or whether her data was used inappropriately.

According to the TSE, the new double authentication system will be available at the beginning of February. Until then, the Party Affiliation System, Filia, will be unavailable.

“All people who operate Filia using a password will also use e-Titulo to confirm access to the system. To do this, these users will need to have their biometrics registered with the Electoral Court”, explains the court.

And the TSE added: “Thus, when accessing Filia to enter data about a new member, the party representative, in addition to using the access password, must fill in information that will be requested on the system screen and must be confirmed via of the Electoral Justice application.”