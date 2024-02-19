Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 15:53

The Party Affiliation System (Filia), of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), returned to the air on Friday, 16th, with a new layer of security for users to reduce the risk of fraud. The change occurred after the false affiliation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), made by another person, to the PL, Jair Bolsonaro's party. In January, the Court called the Federal Police (PF) to investigate the case.

“Filia went offline to have a new safety factor. It took a few days for these adjustments. After being properly installed, the system started working again”, informed the TSE this Monday, 19.

The president's affiliation with the opposing party took place on July 15, 2023, at the PL in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). At the time, the Court reported that there was no attack on the system or failure in its programming, but rather the use of valid credentials by Daniela Leite e Aguiar, a lawyer who provides services to the PL.

In January, the TSE reported that there were “clear signs of ideological falsehood, and the change was annulled and the Federal Police were requested to initiate a police investigation”. The Court reported this Monday that there are no updates on the case. The PF said it does not comment on ongoing investigations.

After the system update, Filia users need to confirm access through the e-Título application. In other words, to enter data for a new member, the party representative must use the access password and also fill in information that will be requested on the screen and must be confirmed using the Electoral Court application.

“Lula’s insertion was only possible because the password of one of the party leaders was used. Now, with the second authentication factor, in addition to the registered password, it is necessary to use the e-Título to affiliate a certain candidate”, informed the TSE.

Two-factor authentication is an identity and access management security method that requires two forms of identification to access resources and data.