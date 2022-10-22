Campaign would have violated the rules provided for in the electoral law, which determines the limit of 25% of advertising for supporters

The minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino determined that the electoral propaganda of the former president and PT candidate for the presidency be removed from the air, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in which the senator Simone Tebet (MDB) appears alone. According to the decision, the campaign failed to comply with the rules stipulated in the Law of Electionswhich dictates that supporters take up only 25% of advertising time.

The minister also determines that other similar content should be avoided by the PT campaign, under a fine of R$ 25,000 in case of non-compliance.

Watch Lula’s commercial with Tebet (40sec): “In view of the foregoing, I grant the request for urgent provisional relief to suspend new placements, in insertions or in block programs, with the participation of the supporter mentioned in the initial, via image or audio, in a time exceeding 25% of the total duration of the electoral propaganda of the free electoral time and impose on the represented the obligation to abstain from further disclosures with the same content, under penalty of incurring a fine in the amount of BRL 25,000.00 (twenty-five thousand reais), in case of non-compliance”, says part of the decision. Here’s the intact of the decision (215 KB).

In the 30-second commercial, Tebet declares his vote for Lula and says that Brazil “can’t take it anymore” the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and that, “despite the differences”what unites her to the PT is “Democracy and the future of the country”.

“In 4 years of Bolsonaro, life got worse. A mockery of the pandemic, neglect of the environment, a disaster in the economy. And 33 million Brazilians are hungry. Almost 80% of families are in debt. Brazil can’t take Bolsonaro anymore. Now we can change. That’s why I’m with Lula. Despite the differences, what unites us is much greater: democracy and the future of our country. Let’s go with Lula, for Brazil”, said the senator in the electoral piece. The ad was also posted on social media.