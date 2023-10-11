Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/10/2023 – 22:36

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) suspended this Thursday (10) the trial of three actions in which former president Jair Bolsonaro is accused of abuse of political power during the 2022 electoral campaign.

This evening, the court heard from defense and prosecution lawyers, in addition to the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE), which defended the filing of the actions against the former president. The session was then suspended and will resume on Tuesday (17), when ministers will begin voting.

In the actions currently under trial, Bolsonaro is accused of using the structure of the Presidency of the Republic to promote his candidacy for re-election.

In the first case, the PDT alleges that the then president made a live broadcast on social media on September 21, 2022, inside the Palácio da Alvorada library, to present electoral proposals and ask for votes from candidates supported by him. .

The second process deals with another transmission made on August 18 last year. According to PDT, Bolsonaro asked for votes for his candidacy and for political allies who were also running in the elections, even showing the “saints” of the campaigns.

In the third action, the PT and PSOL coalitions questioned Bolsonaro’s holding of a meeting with governors and country singers, between the 3rd and 6th of October, to announce political support for the second round dispute.

Defense

During the trial, lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho, representing Bolsonaro, questioned the legality of the joint trial of the three actions and stated that the measure harms the defense.

Regarding the holding of the lives, the lawyer stated that the state structure was not used. According to the defender, the transmissions were made through Bolsonaro’s private networks.

“This meeting took place outside the palace. In the images, no symbol of the Republic appears, there is no symbolism at all. No flag or coat of arms appears. There were no electoral gains,” he stated.

The Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) defended the filing of the actions. For the deputy electoral prosecutor, Paulo Gonet Branco, the broadcasts were unable to have an impact on the legitimacy of the election.

“In the action requesting the severe loss of ineligibility, the seriousness of the act is required to be characterized, in terms of substantially negative impact on the legitimacy of the act”, he stated.

Ineligibility

If convicted, Bolsonaro could be ineligible for eight years for the second time. Ineligibility could also affect General Braga Netto, who ran for the position of vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket.

In June, the former president was sentenced by the electoral court to ineligibility for eight years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. Bolsonaro held a meeting with ambassadors in July last year at Palácio da Alvorada, where he attacked the electronic voting system. Braga Neto was acquitted at trial for not having participated in the meeting.