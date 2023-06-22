President of the Electoral Court announced that the analysis should continue next Tuesday (June 27) with the reading of the rapporteur’s vote

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, suspended the trial of the ongoing lawsuit against former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Court. Moraes announced that the analysis will resume next Tuesday (27.jun.2023) with the reading of the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves.

In this Thursday’s session (22.jun.2023), Gonçalves presented the 43-page report prepared on the action. Then, it was the turn of presentations of the oral arguments of the PDT (Brazilian Democratic Party), claimant of the action, and of the defendants, Jair Bolsonaro and general Braga Netto.

The trial was suspended after the presentation of the opinion of the MPE (Ministério Público Eleitoral), which defended Bolsonaro’s undeniability, but was against the merits of the action against Braga Netto.

The party asked for the ineligibility of the former president, the annulment of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not happen, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the trial takes place after the election. In addition, the party asks for the exclusion of videos from the content published by Agência Brasil – which has already been done.

The process deals with the meeting of the former chief executive with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic voting machines and criticized higher court ministers. The event was broadcast on TV Brasil. Here are the former president’s allegations: