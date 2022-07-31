The DivulgaCandContas page allows the inspection of amounts received and spent during the campaign

The page DisclosesCandAccounts is already on the air with information about the 2022 Elections. It is the best way for voters to meet candidates and candidates who will participate in the dispute. The tool also allows society to monitor collections and campaign expenditures through accountability.

All information on amounts received and spent by candidates in the campaign is available online. This data is made available as resources are declared in the system. Those responsible for the campaigns must update the information every 72 hours, counted from the receipt of the donation.

Each candidate has their own page on the site. To search, just choose the region and select the position and name of who you want to have more information about, before voting. At the end of the page, the user has access to data about campaign accounts.

It is also possible to search, on the main page of the site, for some specific menus, such as: “Declaration of Assets of Candidates, Donors and Suppliers”; “Spending Limit”; “Campaign Leftovers”; “Campaign Debt”; “Collective Financing”; “Donor Ranking”; “Comparison between Candidates”; “Application Statistics”; among others.

In addition to data on the 2022 elections, the transparency system also brings information from previous elections. A way to have the candidate’s accountability in hand, if he has already participated in another election (elected or not). It is possible to know, for example, how much was received, from whom and how it was spent during the campaign.

This analysis is important so that each voter consciously chooses who to vote for. Some data are presented in the form of tables and infographics, to facilitate understanding.

The query for previous years is made in the menu on the right of the site (with 3 small dashes), where you can change the year you want to search, in the item “Elections”.

With information from TSE.