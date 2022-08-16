A request is made by deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP) and members of the opposition; Moraes assumes presidency of the Court in this 3rd

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) should discuss the suspension of carrying weapons during the 1st and 2nd round of elections – on October 2nd and 30th. A request to that effect was filed by the federal deputy and minority leader in the Chamber, Alencar Santana (PT-SP), and other members of the opposition. To increase the security of the election, the Court has already guaranteed the use of the Armed Forces.

In the request, Santana mentions that carrying a weapon in electoral sessions should only be “allowed to members of the Security Forces, who are in the effective exercise of police or security activity”. According to the deputy, the safety of voters and candidates is “at high risk”. read the intact of the request filed on July 13 (506 KB).

“At a time when the threats and attacks of the maddened mob are intensifying, encouraged and stimulated by the chant of aboio that has been present since the beginning of the current presidential term, as an expression of hatred, intolerance and incapacity for democratic coexistence”emphasized in the text.

In images released on social media during the last presidential elections in 2018, Bolsonaristas used guns to press the buttons on the polls when registering the vote. Filming and photographing the vote is an electoral crime.



Reproduction / Social networks Voter registers vote with firearm

In addition to Santana, the document was signed by 8 other deputies: Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), PT leader in the Chamber, Afonso Florence (PT-BA), minority leader in Congress, Renildo Calheiros (PC do B-PE), leader of PC do B in the Chamber, André Peixoto Figueiredo Lima (PDT-CE), leader of the PDT in the Chamber, Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR), deputy leader of the opposition in the Chamber, Wolney Queiroz Maciel (PDT-PE), leader of the opposition in the Chamber, Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA), leader of the PSB in the Chamber, and John Carlos Bacelar Batista (PV-BA), leader of the PV in the Chamber.

The request should be evaluated in the coming days by the new leadership of the Court. This Tuesday (Aug 16), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes assumes the presidency.

Election security is among the TSE’s priorities, as is the defense against attacks on the credibility of the electoral system and the fight against digital militias.

ARMED FORCES

On Friday (Aug 12), a decree was published in the Official Diary of the Union which authorizes the use of the Armed Forces in elections. The possibility of resorting to the Forces is provided for by law.

Traditionally, the Armed Forces provide logistical support and transport electronic voting machines, people and materials to hard-to-reach places. Also “help maintain public order in locations where security needs extra support”, informed the TSE in note.

“The reinforcement can be requested by the Electoral Justice whenever it is necessary to ensure the electorate’s right to exercise citizenship through the vote and choose representatives with tranquility” he explained.

The TSE should transfer R$ 110,614,522.30 to the Armed Forces to act in the organization and security of the elections in 2022.