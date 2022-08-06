





Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined this Friday, 5th, that a video of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asking for votes at a political event in Teresina, Piauí, be removed from social media. She gave Facebook, Instagram and YouTube 24 hours to comply with the court order.

The decision was taken after the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) called the TSE complaining that there had been advance propaganda. At the event, Lula asks votes for the PT pre-candidates for the government of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles, and the Senate Wellignton Dias.

“I would like to ask you, every woman or man in Piauí who is willing to vote for me, who is willing to vote for Wellington, I would like to ask you to vote for me on October 2nd, vote for Wellington, but first vote for Rafael, because he will take care of the people of Piauí”, spoke the former president at the event “Let’s go together for Brazil and Piauí”, on the 3rd.

The Electoral Justice has a “liberal” position in relation to what can be classified as an extemporaneous campaign: only explicit requests to vote are vetoed, which in the minister’s assessment was clear.

Under the current legal model, the pre-candidate can do a lot, but cannot explicitly ask for a vote, a situation that, it seems, is the one that is the object of this representation, authorizing the granting of the request for an injunction formulated by the author”, he wrote.

The minister authorized Lula’s campaign to republish the videos of the event in Teresina, excluding the embargoed section.







