Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2023 – 22:15

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) scheduled the start of the virtual trial of the appeal against the decision that made former president Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for 8 years for September 22nd.

The case will be judged in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis of the appeal is scheduled to end on the 28th of this month.

Bolsonaro was convicted by the TSE for having held a meeting with ambassadors, in July last year, at Palácio da Alvorada, to attack the electronic voting system. The legality of the meeting was questioned by the PDT. The court recognized that the former president committed abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

At the time, Bolsonaro’s defense claimed that the meeting took place on July 18, 2022, before the electoral period and when Bolsonaro was not an official candidate for the presidential election. Therefore, according to the defense, only a fine would be applicable as punishment, and not the declaration of ineligibility.