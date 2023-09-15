The case will be judged from September 22nd to 28th in the virtual plenary; former president was ineligible for 8 years due to meeting with ambassadors

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) scheduled the start of the virtual trial of the appeal against the decision that made the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible for 8 years.

The case will be judged in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis of the appeal is scheduled to end on the 28th of this month.

Bolsonaro was condemned by the TSE for a meeting with ambassadors, in July 2022, at Palácio da Alvorada. The former Chief Executive pointed out alleged flaws in the electronic voting system.

The legality of the meeting was questioned by the PDT. The court recognized that Bolsonaro committed abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

At the time, Bolsonaro’s defense said that the meeting took place on July 18, 2022, before the electoral period and when Bolsonaro was not an official candidate for the presidential election. Therefore, according to the defense, only a fine would be applicable as punishment, and not the declaration of ineligibility.

With information from Brazil Agency.