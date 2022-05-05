by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has gained over 2 million young voters since the beginning of the year, an increase of 47.2% over the same period in 2018, according to a balance sheet released on Thursday by the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). ), Minister Edson Fachin.

“Between January and April of this year, the country gained 2,042,817 new voters between the ages of 16 and 18, who on October 2 will go to the polls to exercise their noble and dignified right to vote,” said Fachin, attributing this increase to to the mobilization spearheaded by the court, which was spontaneously joined by society – celebrities such as the singer Anitta and even Hollywood actors helped to cheer up the younger generation.

The president of the TSE stated that the balance is still partial and that it is still in the processing and response phase to withdraw the voter registration card.

In total, in the last 31 days alone, 8,951,527 requests for electoral regularization were registered.

Voting is mandatory from the age of 18, but young people aged 16 or 17 on election day will have the option to vote if they take their voter registration card by May 4th.

In the balance sheet, Fachin said that the Electoral Justice “will spare no effort to carry out clean, transparent, peaceful and secure elections”.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been attacking Fachin and the voting system, casting doubt on the reliability of electronic voting machines without providing evidence of the allegations.

