The publication was made on Saturday morning; Moraes’ decision to take the platform offline in the country was made on Friday.

THE TSE (Superior Electoral Court) reported on Saturday afternoon (Aug 31, 2024) that the publications made earlier on X (ex-Twitter) were about posts scheduled before the decision by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, who took down the social network in Brazil.

In a note, the TSE also said that, in compliance with Moraes’ determinations, it no longer uses X. However, due to the impossibility of accessing the platform, there is another publication scheduled for Sunday (September 1st) that could not be canceled.

“The Superior Electoral Court, like any public body and private entity, complies with judicial decisions, which can be questioned through the appropriate channels, but must be complied with by all people”the note said.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the TSE and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

Earlier, the Electoral Court’s profile on the network made a publication talking about DivulgaCand, a platform that allows the consultation of information about candidates for elective office.

Moraes’ decision to suspend X was made on Friday afternoon (August 30). However, the suspension is not instantaneous and it takes some time for the site to become unavailable nationwide. Learn more about how the blocking process works here.

In addition to blocking the platform, Moraes also determined that a daily fine of R$50,000 be applied to anyone who uses the social network through “technological subterfuge”such as VPN (Virtual Private Network). Read the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB).

