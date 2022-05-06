Communiqué is issued after Bolsonaro said that the PL will hire a company to verify the electoral process

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) said again, on Thursday (May 5, 2022), that political parties can audit the elections. The statement was released after the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) say that your party will hire a company to do the service.

“The supervision of elections is provided for in articles 65 to 72 of Law No. 9,504 of September 30, 1997, known as the Elections Law. Political parties can carry out their own audits via the Digital Vote Registry (RDV)”, said the Court in a new official.

The court also cites that “any citizen can do their own audit” through the Ballot Box. The document is “issued by the polling station at the end of voting and published in polling stations and on the TSE website” he explained.

LIVE FROM BOLSONARO

President Bolsonaro said, in his live weekly, on Thursday night (May 5, 2022), that the PL must hire an auditing company to “to guarantee elections free of any suspicion and of external interest”.

“I advance it to the TSE: this audit will not be carried out after the elections. Once hired, the company starts working and will certainly ask the TSE for a large amount of information“, said.

The president did not give more information about the company he intends to hire, nor the service that will be performed. He only said that the idea has already been discussed with the party president, Valdemar Costa Neto.

The TSE audits all phases of voting. Political parties can participate in the process.