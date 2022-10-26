The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) released a note this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) in which it claims to have fired Alexandre Gomes Machado for moral harassment. It also says that cases of harassment would have “political motivation” and that it will open an administrative proceeding against the civil servant.

The Court denied that it was informed in 2018 of alleged failures by the Court in the inspection and monitoring of the insertions of electoral propaganda on radio and TV.

“The Superior Electoral Court informs that the dismissal of the server Alexandre Gomes Machado, who held the position in the Trust Committee of Advisor (CJ-1) of the Judiciary Secretariat, was motivated by indications of repeated practices of moral harassment, including for political reasons, which will be properly cleared”says the text.

“Contrary to what was reported in the statement, the server’s immediate supervisor clarifies that there has never been any information from the server that ‘since 2018 has repeatedly informed the TSE that there are inspection and monitoring failures in the placement of free electoral propaganda inserts. ‘”continues the note.

Alexandre Gomes Machado was exonerated this Wednesday. He was responsible for receiving the advertisement files and making the pieces available on the TSE’s electronic system, allowing radio and TV stations to access the candidates’ entries.

On Monday (Oct 24), President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign called the TSE and reported that several campaign commercials were not broadcast on radio.

the minister Alexandre de MoraesPresident of the Court, determined the sending of documents that prove the allegation. Bolsonaro’s campaign sent on Tuesday (Oct 25) to the TSE a document (intact – 463 KB) with more information regarding the deletion of inserts.

Here is the full text of the TSE note:

“Press release

“The reaction of that server was clearly an attempt to avoid his possible and future liability in an administrative proceeding that will be immediately initiated.

“The allegations made by the server in testimony before the Federal Police

are false and criminal and, equally, will be held accountable.

“If the civil servant, in the exercise of his functions, identified any failure in the procedures, he should, according to the law, have immediately and formally communicated to the hierarchical superior, under penalty of liability.

“It is important to reiterate that it is the responsibility of radio and television stations to comply with what is determined by electoral legislation on the regular dissemination of electoral propaganda during the campaign. It is important to remember that it is not the role of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to distribute the material to be broadcast during free time. It is the radio and television stations that must plan to have access to the media and disseminate them and the duty of supervision to candidates, following the rules established in TSE Resolution nº 23.610/2019”.

TESTIMONY TO PF

This Wednesday (Oct 26), Alexandre Gomes Machado, an employee fired from the TSE, went to the Federal Police (PF) to testify. He stated that he was fired after speaking to his superiors about alleged irregularities in the airing of Bolsonaro inserts.

“That specifically on today’s date, the declarant [Machado]as coordinator of the TSE station pool, received an e-mail sent by the radio station JM On Line in which the radio admitted that, from October 7th to 10th, it had stopped transmitting 100 insertions from the Coalition for the Good of Brazil, referring to candidate Jair Bolsonaro”says the testimony.

Machado also says that he communicated the situation to his superiors at the Court and that 30 minutes later he was informed that he was being fired. Here’s the intact of the deposition (157 KB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The President’s Campaign says that several insertions were no longer broadcast on radios. Communications Minister Fábio Faria and Bolsonaro’s campaign communications chief Fabio Wajngarten gave an interview journalists to talk about the topic (see the end of this report).

The chief executive’s lawyers classify the fact as “very serious, capable of effectively establishing the illegitimacy of the”. Bolsonaro asked the TSE to “immediate suspension of radio advertising” of the PT coalition. read the application (403 KB).

When asking for more information, Moraes said that the accusation sent to the TSE has no “any evidence and/or serious document”. The campaign order is based on a report made by the Audiency Brasil Tecnologiabased in Santa Catarina and which presents itself as “distribution platform, management and tracking of placements of offline media campaigns (radio)” In real time.

“This fact is extremely serious, as the requesting coalition points to alleged electoral fraud without any documentary basis, which, in theory, could characterize the authors’ electoral crime, if the motivation to disrupt the electoral process in its last week is verified.”, declared Moraes.

The president’s campaign then sent a Google Drive link (go to here) with the data that “beacon” the pushing. Read more on the subject here.

