Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 21:55

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Tuesday, the 17th, to consider betting on the outcome of this year’s municipal elections an electoral offense. According to a new text, approved by the Court’s ministers on Tuesday, the practice may constitute abuse of economic power and illicit voter capture.

“The use of a commercial organization, including on online platforms, or through the use of the internet, for the practice of sales, offers of goods or values, bets, distribution of goods, prizes or raffles, regardless of the type of business adopted, name or informality of the enterprise, which contains indication or diversion through indicative links or that leads to sites used for the promise or offer free of charge or in exchange for payment of any amount, goods, products or advertisements linked to candidates, or to the result of the election, is characterized as an electoral offense, and may constitute abuse of economic power and illicit capture of votes”, says the new understanding of the TSE.

According to the president of the TSE, Minister Cármen Lúcia, the measure is necessary to guarantee “safe” and “transparent” elections for voters. As shown by the State Last week, at least five bookmakers were offering financial returns to players who correctly predict who will win the October elections. Gambling is considered illegal by the Ministry of Finance and may constitute irregular advertising, depending on the advertising companies’ advertising.

Sports betting companies offer odds (a term that refers to the probability of a certain event happening) for each candidate to win. The index indicates how much the money deposited by the player will be multiplied in the event of a win.

In a note sent to Statethe Treasury said that bets can create markets that are related only to sports-themed events or online games. “Bets that go beyond these two modalities are not covered by the legislation and cannot therefore be understood as legalized.”

After the revelation made by StateBet365, Betano, BetSpeed, Sportingbet and Superbet, which offered gambling last Wednesday, the 11th, have stopped offering bets to players. The reporting team contacted the companies, Betano said it would not comment on the matter. The other four had not responded by the time this text was published. The space remains open.

According to electoral law experts interviewed by the report, the games can be interpreted as irregular propaganda, depending on the way they are broadcast by the venues.