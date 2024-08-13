Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 12:55

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will rule on Tuesday, the 13th, on an appeal in a lawsuit for abuse of economic and political power that could revoke the mandates of the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), and his vice-governor, Edilson Damião (Republicanos). The session is scheduled for 7 pm (Brasília time).

Denarium was convicted in January by the Regional Electoral Court of Roraima (TRE-RR), which ordered the impeachment of the ticket due to irregularities in the 2022 elections. If the impeachment is confirmed, the state will hold supplementary elections for the government.

THE State sought the governor, but had not received a response by the time this text was published.

The governor is accused of using the public sector for electoral purposes, allegedly using the social programs “Cesta da Família” and “Morar Melhor” to obtain advantages in the election two years ago. It is estimated that the party spent around R$90 million on the actions.

The Electoral Attorney General’s Office defended, in an opinion sent to the TSE in June, the impeachment of the governor with an eight-year ineligibility period.

Denarium has already been impeached three times for misusing public funds for electoral purposes. However, as there was still room for appeal, the politician remained in office.

If the Court’s decision reaffirms the previous decisions of the second instance of the Electoral Court, Denarium and Damião will lose their mandates immediately.