Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/10/2023 – 9:06

The same plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that made Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible in June this year returns to judge the former president this Tuesday, 10th, in three electoral judicial investigation actions for abuse of political power during the 2022 campaign. General Walter Braga Netto (PL), vice-president, is also a defendant in these actions.

Two were proposed by the PDT and are signed by lawyer Walber Agra, who went to the TSE stand to defend Bolsonaro’s ineligibility. These actions are about the lives made by the former president on August 18 and September 21, 2022, with the argument that he had used the structures of public power to ask for votes for himself and supporters.

The August live, for example, was done inside Palácio do Planalto. At the end of it, Bolsonaro asked his supporters to vote and even showed their saints. The PDT obtained an injunction from the TSE for the September live to be taken off the air.

The third action that goes to trial this Tuesday is authored by the Brasil Esperança Coalition and was, at the time, carried out by the then lawyer and now STF minister Cristiano Zanin. Its object is meetings that Bolsonaro held on October 3, 4 and 6, 2022 with governors and artists at Palácio do Alvorada to show support and ask for votes.

Bolsonaro received the governors of Goiás, Roraima, Acre, Rondônia, Amazonas and Mato Grosso at Palácio do Alvorada, to demonstrate support for his candidacy.