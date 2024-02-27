Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/27/2024 – 21:54

Unanimously, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved this Tuesday (27) a resolution to regulate the use of artificial intelligence during the October municipal elections.

The rule prohibits manipulation of false content to create or replace a candidate's image or voice with the aim of harming or favoring candidacies. Restricting the use of chatbots and avatars to mediate campaign communication with real people was also approved.

The objective of the TSE is to prevent the circulation of montages of images and voices produced by artificial intelligence applications to manipulate false statements by candidates and authorities involved in organizing the election.

The ministers also approved several resolutions in tonight's session that will guide this year's election.

Social media

To combat misinformation during the campaign, the TSE will determine that social networks must take measures to prevent or reduce the circulation of untrue or out-of-contextual facts. Platforms that do not remove anti-democratic content and hate speech, such as racist, homophobic or Nazi speech, will be held responsible.

Weapons

The TSE once again banned the transport of weapons and ammunition on the day of the October municipal elections. The restriction was adopted in the 2022 presidential contest and will be included in the general rule for this year's election.

According to the measure, anyone with possession will not be able to circulate on the streets with weapons and ammunition between the 48 hours preceding the day of the first or second shift and the 24 hours following.

Free shipping

In another approved resolution, the TSE guaranteed that municipalities must provide free public transport on the day of the first and second shifts.

Artists

After limiting freedom of expression in the past elections, ministers decided that artists and influencers will be able to show support for candidates during their presentations, as long as the demonstrations are voluntary and free of charge.

Campaign Fund

Regarding the Special Campaign Financing Fund (FEFC), parties must inform on their websites the total amount received from public coffers and the criteria adopted to distribute the amounts to candidates