Responses were sent by the President of the Court, Edson Fachin; recommendations are from March this year

Minister Edson Fachin, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), responded this Monday (May 9, 2022) to the recommendations made by the Armed Forces in March this year on the electoral system.

The letter with the answers was also sent to the other members of the CTE (Commission for the Transparency of Elections) and the OTE (Observatories for the Transparency of Elections). The commission was created by the TSE in September to discuss the transparency and security of elections. The Armed Forces are part.

“Aware and fulfilling its constitutional role over the last 90 years, this court will maintain its firm performance aimed at guaranteeing peace and security in the elections, improving the electoral process, disseminating quality information and, above all, urging respect for the results of the elections as a condition for the possibility of the Democratic State of Law and of a free, fair and solidary society, under the terms of the Constitution”said Fachin.

The Armed Forces recommendations address 7 topics. Are they:

1 – confidence level of the ballot box integrity test;

2 – random sampling process to select ballot boxes that make up the integrity test;

3 – totaling of votes;

4 – inspection and auditing;

5 – public safety test

6 – verification of irregularities in integrity tests;

7 – duplicity between abstention and vote.

Here’s the intact of Armed Forces recommendations and TSE responses (108 KB).

This report will receive more information.