Minister Benedito Gonçalves says that the material is part of the ongoing investigation against Bolsonaro at the Court

The Corregidor General of Electoral Justice Benedito Gonçalves asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to provide information on the expertise carried out by the PF (Federal Police) in the draft found in the house of former Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres.

In the decision, Gonçalves says that the material is part of the investigation against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in progress at the Court. The action investigates the legality of Bolsonaro’s meeting at Planalto with ambassadors in July 2022, when he questioned the electoral system, and could lead to the former president’s ineligibility.

“As reported, the admissibility of the draft of the State of Defense decree and the understanding that there is no violation of the stabilization of the demand or change of the cause of action are points previously decided and endorsed in Plenary. There is no space to re-discuss these points and, even less, to question the deadline that had been set for the manifestation of those investigated regarding the document”, says an excerpt from the decision of the rapporteur of the case. Here’s the full of the document (389 KB).

Last month, the Electoral Court decided to keep the document in the investigation after Bolsonaro appealed to the PDT’s request to include the draft in the process that could lead to his ineligibility.

On January 12, the PF found at Torres’ house a draft for then-President Jair Bolsonaro to decree a State of Defense at the TSE headquarters in Brasília. The objective would be to change the result of the presidential election won by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The former Minister of Justice said that there was a “pile of documents for disposal” in your house and that, “very likely”, the draft would be there. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due time”stated in your twitter profile.

Torres was arrested preventively by order of the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes, issued on January 10. He was in Orlando, in the United States, and was arrested as soon as he arrived at Brasília International Airport, on January 14. Moraes’ decision also involved a search operation at the home of the former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, where the draft was found.

Last Thursday (20.Mar), Torres provided testimony to the TSE as a witness in the investigations against the former president.

In his testimony, the former minister claimed that the document –which he called “trash, madness and folklore”– it was a “incident”. He did not specify the origin of the decree and did not say who would have passed it on.

MEETING WITH AMBASSADORS

In a meeting with ambassadors on July 18, 2022, Bolsonaro said that the judiciary and the media constantly tried to “destabilize” your government.

The then president also criticized the electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and returned to talk about possible fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that were never proven.

On August 24, 2022, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) informed the STF about the opening of a preliminary investigation into Bolsonaro’s speeches. At the time, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, considered that opening an inquiry against the then Chief Executive would be “premature” (full – 286 KB).

The meeting with ambassadors was scheduled after the then president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, participated in an event with diplomats about the 2022 elections. Bolsonaro’s speeches caused reactions from institutions, such as the crime news presented by the opposition to the STF. The case was referred to the PGR.

The TSE, on the other hand, promptly responded to 20 statements made by Bolsonaro at the event, in defense of the electoral system, and Fachin gave the then president 5 days to comment on the speech.