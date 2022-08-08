





By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Monday rejected a request from the Ministry of Defense asking for access to documents from the 2014 and 2018 general elections, considering that the institutions that oversee the electoral process do not have the power to review on past claims.

In an attachment to technical responses from the court sent to the Ministry of Defense, the TSE further argues that the request for access to such information expired on January 13, 2015, in the case of the 2014 elections, and on January 17, 2019, for the election held in 2018.

“The entities inspecting the electoral process… do not have powers of analysis and inspection of past elections, not fulfilling the role of external control of the TSE”, says the document of the TSE.

The annex provides answers to 12 points questioned by the Ministry of Defense in a letter sent to the court on June 23.

Circular letter signed by the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, which accompanies the document, explains to the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, that some of the requests cannot be passed in writing.

“From reading the normative prescriptions, it is clear that the written communication does not lend itself to detailing for the inspection entities elements on the specification and development of systems that must be measured exclusively in loco in the environment of the Superior Electoral Court”, said Fachin in the letter. .

Sought after, the Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The military leadership has endorsed the baseless suspicions raised by president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against electronic voting machines and the electoral system.

Also this Monday, the president of the TSE sent a letter to the Minister of Defense announcing the withdrawal of Army Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna from the electoral transparency commission created by the court, after information in the press that he would disclose false information about the electoral system. on the social networks.







