Eduardo Bolsonaro questioned the Court in January about the possibility of the receipt being required at polling places

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) rejected a query presented by the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) to find out if the Court intends to demand proof of vaccination against covid in polling places during this year’s dispute.

The case was analyzed in the virtual plenary. In votes like this, the rapporteur raises his vote on a digital platform. Afterwards, the other ministers include their positions. There is no discussion.

The vote of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, rapporteur of the request, won unanimously. He was followed by Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Mauro Campbell, Benedito Gonçalves, Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach.

The congressman’s request for information was sent to the TSE on January 31 of this year. In the consultation, he also asks whether regional electoral courts, electoral boards, mayors or governors can take measures to prevent people who have not been vaccinated from voting.

“In the present year of 2022, the Brazilian general elections will take place and it is for this important event that the present consultation presents its questions”, says the document sent to the TSE. The text is signed by lawyer Karina Kufa. Here’s the intact of the document (141 KB).

On January 20, shortly before the consultation was presented, the TSE released note saying that there is no discussion about the passport requirement in the 2022 dispute. He informed, however, that he will follow “expert recommendations” About the subject.

“Therefore, any decision for this year’s elections will follow the same roadmap with due scientific basis and following recommendations made by experts. Therefore, when defined, the measures will be widely publicized both to the electorate and to the press.”says the note.