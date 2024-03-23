The president of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, says that the party's decision is in accordance with the acronym's statute

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) recognized this Saturday (23.mar.2024) the removal of Luciano Bivar (PE) of the presidency of União Brasil. The decision was made by the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes. He states that the process took place in accordance with the acronym’s statute.

“It appears, from a formal point of view, that the removal of the National President of União Brasil is endorsed by 10 members of the Deliberative Board of the National Executive Instituting Committee, in compliance with statutory norms, which authorizes the intended administrative action”, says the decision. Here's the complete (PDF – 127 kB).

The decision also determines:

updating party information in the SGIP (Party Management System);

the cancellation of access to SGIP and Filia by Luciano Bivar; It is

the provision of an electronic signature (login and password) for access to the SGIP and Filia systems, of the acting National President, Antônio Rueda.

Bivar was removed from the presidency of União Brasil after leading a political dispute for command of the party with the party's elected president, Antonio Rueda. The decision to remove him took place on Wednesday (20th March), at the party headquarters, located in Brasil 21, a building in the central region of Brasília.

The election for the party presidency he had exchange of threats. There was then a fire at the Rueda family home. The climate worsened. There is no evidence regarding Bivar's alleged involvement in the case. However, members of União Brasil speak in political crime.

As published by União Brasil (here is the complete – PDF – 268 kB), the internal process against Bivar considered:

offenses – as a death threat to Antonio Rueda, his family and his 12-year-old daughter;

– as a death threat to Antonio Rueda, his family and his 12-year-old daughter; fire at Rueda family homes – signs of criminal political motivation;

– signs of criminal political motivation; political violence against women ;

; validation of disaffiliation letters – 6 deputies from the Rio de Janeiro party were released without submitting to the collegiate decision;

– 6 deputies from the Rio de Janeiro party were released without submitting to the collegiate decision; release of the 6 congressmen from RJ of the Union – disaffiliation even after the MPE's opinion in a legal process being processed by the TSE contrary to disaffiliation.

read more: