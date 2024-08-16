After a survey sent by the president of the TCU, electoral judges decide whether the names mentioned will run in the October elections

THE TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) delivered this 5ª fair (15.Aug.2024) at Electoral Justice a list with the names of 9,700 people who had their accounts deemed irregular in the last 8 years. The delivery was made by the president of the court, Minister Bruno Dantas, to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Based on the information, electoral judges across the country will be able to analyze whether candidates who are among those mentioned on the list will be able to run in the municipal elections in October.

The survey involves public agents whose management accounts were deemed irregular by the court. Irregularity is one of the causes of ineligibility and can prevent anyone who intends to participate in the election.

The cases involve managers who failed to report to the TSE, who committed harmful acts and caused damage to public coffers, in addition to misappropriation of funds.

According to the Ineligibility Law, anyone who has accounts relating to the exercise of public positions and functions due to an irremediable irregularity that constitutes a willful act of administrative impropriety and by an irrevocable decision cannot run for office.

The first round of elections will be held on October 6. The second round of the dispute may be held on October 27 in municipalities with more than 200 thousand voters, in which none of the candidates for mayor received more than half of the valid votes, excluding blank and void votes, in the first round.

With information from Brazil Agency.