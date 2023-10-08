The expectation is that all 219,998 new contracted pieces of equipment will be ready by March next year

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) received 53,304 new electronic voting machines this year for the 2024 municipal elections. The production of the most recent model (UE2022) is carried out by Positivo Tecnologia, the company that won the tender held in 2021, with 326 employees. dividing into 2 shifts to assemble the equipment, carry out quality control activities and plan distribution logistics.

The Court must receive 219,998 pieces of equipment by March 2024. Of this total, 246 were received in May, 26,250 in August and another 26,808 in September. The estimate is that, in October, another 39,556 devices will be produced and sent to Brazilian TREs (regional electoral courts).

From October onwards, the team of workers must accelerate the pace and handle the entire process, which involves manufacturing and assembling the device. In the 2024 elections, 77% of the ballot boxes used will be the 2022 and 2020 models.

The reason for such mobilization is quite noble: to renew the number of ballot boxes that will be used by the electorate in the next municipal election. The EU2022 has the same technological innovations implemented in the 2020 model ballot box, which debuted in the 2022 General Elections.

In addition to being more ergonomic, the 2020 and 2022 ballot boxes have a more powerful processor and are 18 times faster than the previous model, manufactured in 2015.

Encryption mechanisms have been improved

Another important difference is the improvement of encryption mechanisms. The cryptographic algorithm used in EU2022 and EU2020 is type E521 (or EdDSA), considered one of the most accurate in the world.

Both versions have a cryptographic perimeter certified by ICP-Brazil (Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure). This means that, when evaluating the embedded program and the source code, a laboratory certified by Inmetro (National Institute of Weights and Measures) certified full compliance with the requirements established by the ITI (National Institute of Information Technology), which defines the rules from ICP-Brazil.

The coordinator of Electoral Technology at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Rafael Azevedo, highlighted that the population will benefit from the new shipment of ballot boxes. “As 77% of the ballot boxes will be new, from the 2022 and 2020 models, we will hold an election with a more renovated park, which tends to bring more stability and comfort to voters”he said.

How is an electronic voting machine created?

The 1st step towards creating a new electronic voting machine is the manufacturing of the motherboard and biometric reader, which take place in a Positivo group company in Manaus (AM). The following steps take place in Ilhéus (BA), where the equipment is effectively assembled and tested.

The process begins in the safe room, a restricted access environment in which sensitive parts of the equipment are prepared, such as the motherboard, biometric reader, poll worker terminal and printer.

In the next phase, called integration, the most delicate modules are incorporated into the other physical components of the urn. Assembling an electronic voting machine involves 120 parts and takes approximately 69 minutes. At maximum capacity, it is possible to produce 2,100 ballot boxes per day and 50,000 per month.

Functional tests analyze equipment applicability

Once the integration stage is complete, the device is turned on and functional tests begin. The ballot box is connected to 90 volts for 6 hours straight to carry out automatic and manual interventions, which include checking the keyboard, carried out by an operator every half hour. If the device works as expected, the equipment goes to final tests, which repeat the sequence of previous analyzes.

The head of STUE/TSE (Electronic Voting Machine Technology Section of the TSE), Ivanildo Soares, said that the process is chained and depends on the completion of previous stages in order to progress. “This urn cannot proceed to a subsequent stage if the previous stage has not been completed successfully“, he said.

TSE servers audit the ballot box factory

After passing functional and final tests, the urns receive external covers, are packaged and identified according to the production batch. Afterwards, they undergo an audit carried out by Court employees in the Positivo company warehouse, in Bahia.

Inspection is carried out on a sample basis. 13 ballot boxes from a batch of up to 50 pieces of equipment are examined. If it meets the stipulated parameters, the devices are sent to the regional electoral courts and, if there is any failure, they return to the production process. Once the problems have been resolved, the devices are once again submitted for evaluation by the TSE.

Ballot boxes are certified when they arrive at the TREs

The only software that comes “from the factory” in electronic voting machines is the production test system, whose sole objective is precisely to apply functional and final tests, which serve to verify that the voting machine works and meets all the requirements set out in the notice.

When they arrive at the TREs, the ballot boxes are first certified with digital certificates generated in the TSE safe room and, after that, they are ready to receive the software developed by the Electoral Court.

End of useful life cycle

The UE2022 will replace the 2009, 2010 and 2011 model electronic voting machines, which have already reached the end of their useful life cycle. The equipment is designed to be used for 10 years, or six consecutive elections. After this period, old devices are ecologically discarded. Around 99% of physical parts are recycled and give rise to new products, such as beanbags and sandal straps, for example.

With information from the Superior Electoral Court