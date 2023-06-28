Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

06/28/2023 – 8:22 am

By voting for the ineligibility of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for eight years, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), suggests extending the siege on the conduct of the former president. The rapporteur ordered the immediate submission to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) of the vote read on the night of Tuesday, 27.

Bolsonaro is accused of abuse of political power by seeking electoral advantage in a meeting with foreign diplomats, held on July 18, 2022. Gonçalves’ initiative, even if it is not followed by the other members of the Court – in all, there are seven magistrates at the TSE -, paves the way for an eventual collection of a fine by the TCU, a new criminal investigation into the meeting and the expansion of the scope of investigations in progress at the Supreme Court.

The trial will resume on the morning of this Thursday, the 29th, when the ministers will say whether or not they follow Gonçalves’ vote and his recommendations. In this first Bolsonaro lawsuit under analysis at the TSE, the former president is accused, in addition to abuse of political power, of misuse of the media due to the fact that TV Brasil broadcast the meeting with the ambassadors at the Planalto Palace. On the occasion, he attacked, without evidence, the Brazilian voting system and the Electoral Justice.

In the vote, Gonçalves requested, for example, that the TCU open a process and assess whether Bolsonaro should reimburse public coffers and suffer other administrative punishments. The measure is justified, according to him, due to the “proven use of public goods and resources in the preparation of an event in which the deviation from the electoral purpose was consummated”. The meeting with foreign diplomats was held at the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic.

In addition, Gonçalves suggests that the PGR analyze whether Bolsonaro’s actions at that meeting, as well as its context and consequences, should motivate a lawsuit. The minister recommends the “analysis of possible measures in the criminal sphere”. In practice, the gesture requires the PGR to make a new analysis of the role of the former president in the meeting with the ambassadors, since the deputy attorney general Lindôra Araújo had already asked the STF to close a criminal investigation into the event.

This action at the Supreme Court was filed by opposition parties the day after the meeting. On July 19 last year, the subtitles called for the opening of an investigation against Bolsonaro for a crime against the democratic rule of law. The case, for which Lindôra defended the shelving, is under the rapporteurship of Minister Luiz Fux. Gonçalves determines to send his position to the magistrate of the STF.

In addition, among the last measures of the TSE minister’s vote is another measure that may impact the situation of the former president in the Supreme Court. Gonçalves decides to send the vote to Alexandre de Moraes, who is president of the Electoral Court and is a member of the STF. At the Supreme Court, Moraes, who has already been the target of attacks by the former president, conducts two inquiries to investigate the anti-democratic attacks on September 7, 2021, in addition to those referring to the attacks on January 8 of this year.

‘Atrocious lies’

Gonçalves, as the case’s rapporteur, was the first minister to vote in the TSE judgment, which assesses whether there was abuse of political power and illegal electoral advantage in Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system before foreign diplomats. The case began to be analyzed last Thursday, the 22nd, with the support of lawyers and the Electoral Public Ministry, in addition to the reading of the report.

In this Tuesday’s vote, Gonçalves defended Bolsonaro’s ineligibility because he considered that there was an undue electoral gain in the fact that he called the meeting, as President of the Republic, to claim that the election results would not be reliable, in case of his defeat. The minister also pointed out that the meeting with the diplomats was part of an escalation of attacks on democracy and electoral justice.

“The offenses perpetrated personally by the first person investigated, as President of the Republic, Head of State and candidate for re-election in 2022, frayed democratic normality and isonomy”, said the minister, in his vote. The rapporteur also noted that Bolsonaro spread “atrocious lies” about the TSE, made “veiled threats” and instrumentalized the Armed Forces to invest against the Court: “Nothing discreet flirting with the coup”.

Defense rejects ineligibility

Last Thursday, lawyer Tarcísio Vieira, a former minister of the TSE, tried to convince magistrates that the coup attacks in Brasília, on January 8, have nothing to do with the ongoing process in the Court, nor were they incited by Bolsonaro. “The defense understands that only what was included in the process can be appreciated until the corrective order on December 8”, said the former president’s lawyer.

To journalists, Vieira also said that there was no reason to rush to the conclusion of the trial. “There is no election this year. It’s at the end of next year. The president has no mandate. What will he be ineligible for? An election that takes place next year, three years from now? There is no need for speeding up this judgment,” he said.























