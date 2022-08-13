O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) released this Friday (12.Aug.2022), in Brasília, the calculation basis for the distribution of time in free electoral time on radio and television. The division considers the representation of political parties in the Chamber of Deputies. Here’s the intact (819 KB).

According to the table, the 1st acronym on the list is União Brasil, with 81 elected federal deputies, followed by the Brasil da Esperança Federation, composed of PT (Workers Party), PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) and PV (Green Party). ), which has 70 deputies.

Then come PP (Progressives), with 38; PSDB Federation (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) and Citizenship, with 37; PSD (Social Democratic Party), 35; MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement), with 34, and PL (Liberal Party), 33.

Avante and PSC (Christian Social Party), both with 7 deputies, complete the list.

advertising time

According to electoral legislation, 90% of the total advertising time is distributed proportionally to the number of deputies. The remainder (10%) is divided equally.

The ordinance also brings the table of representation of the parties for the holding of debates between the candidates. In this case, the criterion is the bench in the National Congress.

Radio and TV advertising starts on August 26 and runs until September 29. The 1st round will be on October 2, when voters go to the polls to choose the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies.

An eventual 2nd round for the presidential race and for the state governments will be on October 30th.

With information from Brazil Agency.