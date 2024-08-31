STF Minister ordered the blocking of the social network on Friday (August 30), with a fine of R$50,000 for anyone using a VPN

The profile of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) used X (ex-Twitter) on the morning of this Saturday (31.Aug), after the STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes, determined the suspension of the platform in the country – which began hours before, during the early hours of the morning.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the TSE and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

The Electoral Court published a publication talking about DivulgaCand, a platform that allows the consultation of information about candidates for elective office.

In addition to determining the suspension of the platform in the national territory, Moraes also determined that a daily fine of R$50,000 be applied to anyone who uses the social network through “technological subterfuge”such as VPN (Virtual Private Network). Read the full decision (PDF – 374 kB).

THE Poder360 contacted the TSE to ask if the team that coordinates the Court’s profiles on social media has access to X. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

