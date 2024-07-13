Guidelines were provided on how the totalization works and the availability of data in real time after voting closes.

On the afternoon of Monday (June 8, 2024), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) presented to more than 160 representatives of media outlets the technical project for the dissemination of the results of the 2024 municipal elections, the first round of which is scheduled for October 6. The participation of entities interested in disseminating the results is established in article 218 of the TSE resolution 23,736 of 2024which provides for the preparatory acts for the election.

At the meeting on Monday, the head of the TSE’s Totalization and Disclosure of Results Section (SETOT), Alberto Cavalcante, presented the project’s operation, the logistics of the totalization and the innovations regarding the disclosure of results after voting ends on election day. According to him, the meeting marks the beginning of the TSE’s contact with the media outlets to provide technical support and clarifications on the disclosure of data.

In addition to the normative and operational aspects of vote tallying, the model for the dissemination file was also presented, which will now be integrated, unified by municipality and electoral zone – a new development compared to the last elections. After the presentation of the electronic means and formats that will be used in the election, the meeting was opened to answer questions.

The next meeting will be on August 5th at 4pm.

Working together

TV and radio stations, internet portals and other media will be able to inform the public, in real time and from the end of voting, the votes received by each candidate for the positions of mayor and councilor. The information will be available in the cloud.

Those interested in sharing information on election day should check the rules contained in articles 216 to 221 of the TSE resolution 23,736 of 2024.

Simulation

The Court will later release a link to access the files of the simulation that will be carried out with the entities and vehicles, initially scheduled for September. Information about this event will also be available on the website.

The simulation may be tested for a few days and only representatives of registered media outlets will be able to verify the functioning of their own systems. Raw files will be made available by the TSE to institutions so that they can be analyzed and processed in software, the choice of which is at the discretion of the users.

More information

All information on the subject can also be found on the TSE Portal, atspecific pagewhich is the main communication channel with institutions interested in transmitting the results of the October elections.

Questions on the topic can also be sent to the email[email protected].

