DivulgaCand gathers information about people who requested registration as candidates, electoral accounts and political parties

The platform of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that publishes the registered candidacies for the 2024 elections can now be consulted. It gathers information about all the people who requested registration as a candidate with the Electoral Court, the electoral accounts and the political parties. Click here and access.

According to the Electoral Court, the objectives are to ensure data transparency and help in the selection of mayors and councilors in the October elections.

On the page, it is possible to access information about positions, candidacies, minutes of party conventions and summaries of party financial statements.

In individual information, it is possible to see the candidate’s registration status, photo, name and ballot number, list of assets and criminal records. The government proposals of the candidates for mayor are also in the TSE system.

Information such as contributions and ranking donors and suppliers, spending limits, campaign surpluses and debts, and crowdfunding are there too.

Information is updated hourly on the page. Applications for registration of candidates can be made until August 15. Deadline for party conventions to be held is August 5.

With information from Brazil Agency.