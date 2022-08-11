Without mentioning the president by name, the PT said in an act that “the genocidal” ended the Minha Casa Minha Vida program.

Araújo responded to a request made by the Bolsonaro campaign. The request questions the passage in which Lula states, without directly citing the Chief Executive, that “the genocide ended Minha Casa, Minha Vida”referring to the housing finance program.

“We had no idea of ​​Minha Casa Minha Vida. The genocide ended Minha Casa Minha Vida and promised Casa Verde and Amarela. I want to tell him that you’re going to win these elections for me, and that we’re going to come back, we’re going to come back, and that we’re going to go back to making Minha Casa Minha Vida, but each one will paint the color they want.”said Lula.

The decision affects the Power 360, who broadcast Lula’s act on his YouTube channel. The minister ordered the platform to delete 2 videos that were on the digital newspaper’s profile. O Power 360 removed the material from the air before YouTube complied with the TSE’s decision.

The decision also affects the TVT Network, and PT and Lula’s YouTube channels. In all, 7 transmissions and retransmissions — the case of the Power 360— with the speech in Garanhuns should be taken off the air.

According to Bolsonaro’s defense, the declaration consists of negative early electoral propaganda against the current president of the Republic. Araújo considered the argument “plausible”.

“The representative’s thesis is plausible that the excerpt of the speech given by the represented and pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may have configured the illicit of extemporaneous negative electoral propaganda, for offense to the honor and image of another pre-candidate for the position. of President of the Republic”affirms Araújo’s decision.

The minister also stated that “Participants in the electoral process must guide their conduct in such a way as to avoid hateful and discriminatory speech, as well as the propagation of false messages or messages that may characterize slander, slander or defamation”.

According to the minister, the publications can be republished if the excerpts questioned by Bolsonaro’s defense are cut.

LOLLAPALOOZA

Raul Araújo is the same minister who banned, in March this year, political demonstrations by artists during the performances of the Lollapalooza festival.

The decision was given after acts of support for Lula. The minister considered that there was “blatantly anticipated propaganda in favor of Lula”.

The ban was criticized by authorities, who saw it as an act of “censorship”. According to the Elections Law, demonstrations in support of a candidate do not constitute advance propaganda, only if there is an explicit request to vote.

The festival appealed against the decision stating that it cannot be expected that “cultural events” are transformed into “absolutely neutral movements”. He also stated that no demonstrations against the president, such as the shouts of “outside Bolsonaro” were accompanied by an explicit request to vote in favor of Lula.

On the occasion, the Power 360 asked the TSE if cries of “outside Bolsonaro” are prohibited and whether Araújo’s decision only prohibited artists from campaigning in favor of a certain candidate or whether criticism is also barred by legislation. There was no response from the Court.