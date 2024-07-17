Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 21:49

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Cármen Lúcia, requested that the Liberal Party (PL) present documents that prove compliance with the Laws that promote party quotas for women and black people in this year’s municipal elections.

Through the Court’s Electoral and Party Accounts Examination Advisory Board (Asepa), it was found that the party did not prove the opening of specific bank accounts intended for inclusive politics. Cármen formalized the request for evidence at the beginning of the month.

The Bill also did not provide the electronic address where it is possible to access the full amount of the electoral fund. It was then decided that, in addition to confirming the opening of the accounts, it is necessary to “provide the link (URL) of the party’s electronic page where the amount received from the Special Campaign Financing Fund will be disclosed”. The evidence will be forwarded to the Judicial Secretariat to verify whether it is in order.

Earlier this year, it was decided that the rule that encourages more black and female candidates in elections would change the distribution of the electoral fund.

Coming in behind only the PSD and the PSDB, the PL was the third most affected party. It reduced its budget by R$8 million due to the number of women and black people in the last election. Among the ten names that received the most votes from the party in the election for the Chamber, in 2022, only two were women and one was black. The parliamentarians are Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Caroline de Toni (PL-SC) and André Rodrigues (PL-PE), respectively.

When contacted, the Liberal Party did not comment on the case until the time of publication of this article. The space remains open.