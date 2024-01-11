Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2024 – 16:44

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) called the Federal Police (PF) to investigate a possible crime in the false affiliation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made by someone else, to the Liberal Party (PL), party of Jair Bolsonaro. The Court system registers until this Thursday, the 11th, the president affiliated with the PL.

The false entry into the opposing party occurred on July 15, 2023, in the PL in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), the city where Lula resides and began his political career. The president had since formally left the PT, the party of which he is a founder.

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, determined this Wednesday, 10, that the case be investigated by the Federal Police. “Considering the existence of evidence of crime resulting from the insertion of false data into the electoral system, a copy of these files should be forwarded to the director general of the Federal Police for the adoption of all appropriate measures that must, in due course, be reported to this Court Electoral Superior”, says an excerpt from the decision.

The TSE stated, in a note, that “there are clear signs of ideological falsehood, and the change was annulled and the Federal Police were requested to initiate a police investigation”.

“I render the information about the President of the Republic's affiliation with the PL staff null and void, considering the well-known fact that he is a member of the Workers' Party”, states Moraes.

The Court also reported that there was no attack on the system or failure in its programming, but rather the use of valid credentials by Daniela Leite e Aguiar, a lawyer who provides services to the PL.

The Electoral Court's Information Technology Secretariat found that the lawyer's account carried out more than 75 thousand actions in the system. According to the Court, there has not yet been a specific investigation into these accesses.

Wanted by Estadão to speak out, the lawyer was not located. PL president, Valdemar Costa Neto, minimized the matter. “It’s such nonsense that it’s bad to waste time on it,” he said, when questioned by the report.

PT's advisors stated that President Lula has always been affiliated with the party.