admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 15/12/2023 – 21:42

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ordered this Thursday, 14th, that the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) return R$ 918 thousand for irregular use of public resources. Of this amount, the majority are funds from the Party Fund spent irregularly by the party. Defense claims that there was no bad faith in the application of the money.

According to calculations by the TSE, R$571,000 will have to be returned due to failures in the application of the fund in 2018. The court's decision also provides that this amount must be updated and paid with the acronym's own resources.

The ministers also determined that the PDT must collect R$347,000 from the National Treasury for the application of resources collected from an unidentified source. The amount must also be duly updated and paid off with public funds.

The order for returning the money was defined in a judgment on the party's accounts in 2018. The accounting was approved with reservations.

At another point in the session, the court also ordered the party to invest R$1.3 million in promoting programs for women's participation in politics in elections after the decision becomes final. The value must also be updated.

The PDT accountability trial began virtually on November 17th. The rapporteur of the process, minister Raul Araújo, voted to approve the accounts with reservations. He reported that the irregularities detected in the party's accounts correspond to just 3.24% of the R$28.2 million received by the party in 2018 through the Party Fund.

Ministers Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares, Cármen Lúcia and Nunes Marques followed the rapporteur's understanding. However, the President of the Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, presented a prominent request to submit the case to the in-person session, which occurred in the session this Tuesday, 12th.

On that occasion, Alexandre de Moraes made some notes on the process. Soon after, minister Raul Araújo informed that he would present a vote this Thursday, 14th, taking into account the changes suggested by the president of the TSE.

PDT lawyer, Walber Agra, states that the party “disagrees with the decision and will appeal”. He also highlighted that “there was no bad faith or any sign of deviation” and that the documentation sent by the party proves that “those expenses were really targeted and proven.”