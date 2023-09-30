Court annulled the TRE-SP ruling because it understood that the court violated the Electoral Code when judging the DEM case in the 2020 elections

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) annulled on Tuesday (September 26, 2023) the ruling of the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) and ordered a new trial involving fraud regarding the gender quota in the 2020 municipal elections in Itararé (SP).

The decision was taken unanimously, in the analysis of the councilor’s appeal Reinaldo Diogo (DEM) who had his diploma revoked by the TRE. According to the records, the Regional Court understood that the applications for Maria das Graças Alcântara Souza It is Maria Arlete Miranda and Sueli Larafrom DEM, took place in a fictitious manner in the 2020 election, which would constitute fraud regarding the gender quota.

With the decision, the candidate for councilor Reinaldo Diogo and the substitutes elected by the party had their candidacy records and diplomas revoked.

However, as explained by the rapporteur of the appeal at the TSE, minister Benedito Gonçalves, the judgment of the case by the São Paulo TRE took place in the presence of 6 judges, with a tie vote. Based on the Regional’s internal rules, the president of that court, who had already voted, cast a 2nd vote (qualifying vote) to break the tie in the outcome of the trial.

In Tuesday’s session, the TSE ministers understood that, when analyzing the case, the São Paulo TRE violated the Electoral Code. Article 28 of the regulations establishes that “decisions by regional courts on any actions that result in revocation of registration, general annulment of elections or loss of diplomas may only be taken in the presence of all its members”.

The rapporteur of the appeal, minister Benedito Gonçalves, had already granted an injunction in urgent protection so that the councilor could await the judgment of the appeal in office, a decision unanimously endorsed by the TSE ministers.

QUALITY VOTE

According to the jurisprudence of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the casting or casting vote is only admitted when the president of the court has not yet voted. “If he has already expressed his opinion, it is not appropriate to vote again as a tiebreaker, under penalty of generating an unacceptable fictitious majority”said Gonçalves.

In the same vein, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) understands that a casting vote, casting vote or tie-breaking vote is only permitted in collegiate appeal judgments in which the president has not cast a quantitative vote. “Considering that, in this case, the president of the Regional Court voted twice, the judgment is invalid and null and void”voted the rapporteur.

ELECTORAL LEGISLATION

A Elections Law (law no. 9,504 of 1997) determines that each party reserves a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% for candidates of each sex. The purpose of the rule is to promote greater participation of women in political-electoral activities.

With information from TSE.