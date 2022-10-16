





The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, banned the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from exploring the interview in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) talks about a meeting with Venezuelan teenagers. .

The restriction applies to publications on social networks and advertisements on radio and TV. The fine is BRL 100,000 for any non-compliance.

Moraes also notified social networks to delete publications about the case on accounts linked to PT and its supporters. The president of the TSE said that the president’s statement was taken out of context.

“This context evidences the disclosure of a fact that is known to be untrue and out of context, which cannot be tolerated by this Court, notably because it is false news published during the 2nd round of the presidential election,” he wrote.







