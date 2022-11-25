Technical area of ​​the Court pointed out 8 types of irregularities; Lewandowski gave the PT candidate 3 days to explain himself

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), gave 3 days for the presidential-elect’s ticket Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) explain alleged irregularities in about BRL 620,000 spent during the campaign. Here’s the full of the decision (76 KB).

The technical area of ​​the Court pointed out flaws in 8 types of documentation presented by the PT candidate and requested that additional information be provided.

According to the document, there is a lack of data, for example, on an expenditure of R$ 196,000 with the printing of campaign material in the 2nd round of the elections. Here’s the full from the survey of the technical area of ​​the TSE (2 MB).

“These are expenses that, due to their characteristics and the date on which they were contracted, require additional proof in addition to the tax documentation, without which it is not possible to verify the effective provision of the service”say the technicians of the Court.

The TSE team also pointed out errors in the provision of R$ 146 thousand spent with a company that prints stickers.

Check all the questions asked:

BRL 24,118.41 in airline tickets. Amount would have been doubled in the rendering of accounts;

BRL 3,830.47 in paid daily rates. It would also have been verified that there was duplicity in the provision;

BRL 70,000 used to promote content considered irregular;

BRL 196,110 spent on printing stickers. Expense would not have been duly proven;

leftover expenses involving BRL 121,000 would not have been properly collected;

R$ 146 thousand referring to the printing of stickers, graphic material and signs. Amount would not have been duly registered in the installment;

R$57,583.60 in donations from individuals. The use of the value would not have been duly proven;

R$ 805 in donation from unidentified origin.

“It is noted that the candidate must submit a new rendering of accounts through the Electoral Campaign Accountability System (SPCE-2022), with the status of final rendering of accounts of the 2nd round rectifying, containing the corrections related to the notes of this information, as well how to present electronic media with the documents and manifestations requested”concludes the technical area of ​​the TSE.

In a statement, Lula’s campaign said that “the debts of the Court will be answered within the deadline within the process”.