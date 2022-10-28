In video, Bolsonaro’s campaign links corruption scandals in PT governments with fall in retirees’ income

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), determined on Thursday (27.Oct.2022) the removal of an advertisement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that associates former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). ) to discounts on retiree benefits.

In the opinion of the president of the Electoral Court, the Bolsonaro campaign piece uses “untrue data on a topic of extreme social relevance” to cause “fear in the elderly”. Here’s the intact of the decision (254 KB).

In the video, the narrator blames the PT government for the “biggest corruption schemes in history” and relates this to the fall in retirees’ income: “Lula and the PT destroyed state-owned companies, causing billions in losses, and retirees are paying that bill.”.

Moraes wrote in the decision that “the propaganda instills in the voter the belief that the retirees would be bearing an alleged financial hole resulting from corruption attributed to the PT and the former president, which is not in line with reality”.

He also mentioned that there is no evidence of any relationship between embezzlement of public money and retirement discounts.

From when notified of the decision, Bolsonaro’s campaign has two hours to delete the piece from its social media profiles, under penalty of a daily fine of R$100,000. New advertisements on the topic may not be published.

