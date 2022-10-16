Lula’s campaign says there is no equivalence in the group’s news, which would be privileging Jair Bolsonaro

The Inspector General of electoral justiceminister Benedito Gonçalvesopened on Saturday (15.Oct.2022) an investigation against the communication group Young pan to investigate alleged privileged treatment of the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the coverage of elections. The decision at the request of the campaign to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The PT member argued that there was no isonomy in the group’s news. In the decision, the Minister of TSE (Superior Electoral Court) gives 5 days to present the defense of:

Jair Bolsonaro;

Braga Netto (PL), vice president;

(PL), vice president; Antônio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, president of the group Young pan.

Here’s the intact of the decision (58 KB).

Lula’s campaign declares that the Young pan is “public service concessionaire” that benefits “of expressive values ​​arising from the federal government”. The station would be, according to PT, promoting “the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro and the Bolsonarista narrative, mainly related to the so-called ‘cultural war’, driving it to millions of viewers daily”.

Still, it would be attacking”in a vile way, with the widespread use of fake news, opposing candidates, especially former President Lula, breaking the isonomy of the dispute”.

Minister Benedito Gonçalves considered that, “in theory”, there are enough elements to indicate the misuse of the media and to investigate the conduct of the group.

“It is possible to verify from reading the excerpts and accessing the videos that, in a cyclical effect, Jovem Pan commentators not only persist in spreading false statements about facts (which differs from the legitimate opinion they may have about reality), but also they only show themselves capable of ‘explaining’ the decisions based on new and fanciful speculations, brought without any proof, that there would be a favorable judicial action for one of the candidates”, reads the decision.

The minister declared that the broadcaster, “on top-rated programs.”is reverberating Bolsonaro’s speeches “without significant counterpoint” -something that “constitutes an indication of privileged treatment of the candidate, a practice prohibited to radio and television stations after the end of the conventions”.

“If a broadcaster effectively directs its programming to reverberate fake news that attack a candidate’s opponents and the integrity of the electoral process, it is necessary to evaluate the impacts of this conduct on electoral normality”he wrote.

According to the minister, the programming of the Young pan open “space for speculation, without any basis in factual evidence, about political conspiracies and about imaginary manipulation of polls and even of election results”.

Gonçalves said that the speeches made in the Young pan seek “instill in voters the fear of a ‘left coup’, the closing of churches and the domination of organized crime” in case of Lula’s victory.

Despite opening the investigation, Gonçalves denied the request by Lula’s campaign to issue injunction forcing Young pan to refrain from broadcasting”facts known to be untrue and out of context in relation to the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the electoral process”.