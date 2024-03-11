Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 10:38

This Tuesday, the 12th, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) inaugurates the Integrated Center for Combating Misinformation and Defense of Democracy (CIEDDE). The center is yet another measure by the TSE to combat the dissemination of fake news, hateful, prejudiced and anti-democratic speech that could affect the elections. On February 27, the court approved the rules for this year's municipal election, including the prohibition of deepfake in the creation of false content that could harm electoral campaigns.

The objective of CIEDDE is to promote more effective cooperation between the Electoral Court, public bodies and social media and communication platforms to ensure compliance with the rules established by the TSE plenary. To this end, there will be an exchange of information between members of the center, in order to speed up communication between entities and implement preventive actions.

Commanded by the president of the TSE, minister Alexandre de Moraes, CIEDDE must, according to the court, collaborate to protect voters' freedom of choice and promote citizenship education based on democratic values ​​and equal rights. The Regional Electoral Courts will receive help from the center to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in elections and combat fake news.

The body will also be responsible for offering courses on the topics, carrying out educational campaigns and suggesting regulatory changes that strengthen Electoral Justice. CIEDDE will be inaugurated at 4:30 pm at the TSE headquarters and will also feature other members of the court, such as secretary general Cleso Fonseca, director general Rogério Galloro and chief advisor of the Special Advisory for Combating Disinformation José Fernando Chuy.

Two auxiliary judges from the presidency of the TSE will also be appointed to the composition of the center, which must also invite the Attorney General's Office (PGR), the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for the signing of Technical Cooperation Agreements.