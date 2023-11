Protester protests in La Paz, after a court decision that annulled the congress in which former president Evo Morales was ratified as leader of the MAS | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

The plenary of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) of Bolivia, in a unanimous decision, annulled this Tuesday (31) all acts of a congress of the ruling Movement to Socialism (MAS) party held at the beginning of October, in which the former President Evo Morales (2006-2019) was ratified as leader of the party and acclaimed as its candidate for president in 2025.

According to information from the newspaper El Deber, Morales and other members of the MAS leadership did not fulfill the statutory obligation to prove membership in the party for at least ten years and another congress needs to be held within 180 days.

At the congress held in the city of Lauca Ñ, in the Tropic of Cochabamba (Morales’s electoral and union stronghold), between October 3 and 4, MAS announced the “self-expulsion” of the party of the country’s current president, Luis Arce, because he did not attended the meeting.

Arce, who became president in 2020 supported by Morales, became disaffected with the former president because he intends to be the party’s candidate in the 2025 presidential election.

On social media, Morales criticized the TSE’s decision. “Annulling the 10th Great Congress of the MAS, the largest political movement in the history of Bolivia, is a blow to democracy, the indigenous movement and the cultural democratic revolution that cost the blood and lives of sisters and brothers who fought against colonialism and neoliberalism ,” said Morales.

The former president informed that, in a virtual meeting, MAS leaders decided to “declare a state of emergency and mobilization”. On Tuesday night, a protest was held in front of the Electoral Court headquarters in La Paz.