Wellington Dias argues that it is not good for the former president to “become a victim” if he becomes ineligible

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Diasstated that the judgment at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that may make Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must have “lots of nice base” to avoid an alleged injustice with the former president.

According to the minister, it is bad for the government that Bolsonaro leaves as a “victim” in case he becomes ineligible and defended the right to full defense to the former Chief Executive.

“I am passionate about democracy and the will of the people. That’s how I am, in love with the rule, it hurts whoever it hurts and whoever it is. I think that Jair Messias Bolsonaro can only be ineligible if he has a lot of legal basis, honestly. It is not good for our side that he plays the victim.”said Dias in an interview with Free Channelfrom the BandNews.

The minister said he used the same argument when the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) became ineligible in September 2018. For Dias, it is necessary to have the same “firmness” of the Electoral Justice defended at the time in the case of Bolsonaro.

“I am from a political team and he [Jair Bolsonaro] he’s on the other side, but he’s a leader and he can’t despise that. We need to be able to place democracy as a very strong value. The manual is the Constitution and we cannot escape”he declared.

Next Tuesday (June 27, 2023), the TSE will resume the trial that could define the political future of the former president. The former chief executive is accused of abuse of political power and misuse of the media in a lawsuit filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) in August 2022.

The case deals with the former president’s meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022. On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic ballot boxes and criticized ministers of higher courts. The event was broadcast by TV Brazil.

The party asked for the former president’s ineligibility, the annulment of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not be done, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the judgment is made after the election. In addition, the party asks for the exclusion of videos from the content published by Agência Brasil – which has already been done.