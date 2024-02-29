Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/29/2024 – 7:07

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved this Tuesday, 27th, the rules that will be in force during the 2024 elections. The rules provide for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the dispute, prohibiting the use of technology without express communication in the campaign pieces. Furthermore, the use of deep fake in the creation of false or defamatory content is prohibited. The ministers also accepted the understanding that the lives are campaign acts, being subject to electoral legislation.

The Court also consolidated the adoption of measures such as free public transport on election day and the holding of popular consultations. The 12 resolutions approved by the court were reported by Cármen Lúcia, vice-president of the TSE. She will command the court in October, when the municipal elections will take place.

In addition to the approved resolutions, there are other standards under analysis. The TSE unanimously decided that the proportional distribution of campaign resources and free advertising time on radio and television for indigenous candidates is mandatory. The distribution applies to both the electoral fund and the Party. However, a decision still needs to be made on the validity of the measure, establishing whether it will come into effect this year or remain until 2026.

AI

The TSE defined that the use of artificial intelligence in campaign pieces can only be done through “explicit and prominent” disclosure. The development of applications that simulate to voters that they are in communication with the candidate is not permitted. The use of deep fake – “fabricated and manipulated content” with false or decontextualized information – is also prohibited.

The ministers defined deep fake as “synthetic content in audio, video format or a combination of both, which has been digitally generated or manipulated, even with authorization, to create, replace or alter the image or voice of a living, deceased or fictitious person” .

The first case of deep fake use for electoral purposes registered in the country is recent. In December last year, the mayor of Manaus, David Almeida (Avante), was the target of an audio in which an emulated voice falsely attributed to him uttered insults against teachers. The origin of the audio is being investigated by the Federal Police, but it is already known that the piece was assembled using AI tools.

Lives

Real-time transmissions via social networks, called lives, are now considered campaign acts. In this way, the live broadcast is subject to scrutiny by the Electoral Court. Furthermore, the video can no longer be retransmitted by TV, radio or digital channels.

Public transportation

The TSE ratified a decision by the Federal Supreme Court on the provision of free public transport on election day. It is defined that the public authorities must guarantee a fleet compatible with working days, and special lines can be created to more distant regions. There can be no distinction between voters or electoral propaganda in vehicles.

There is an appeal from the Senate that tries to prevent the measure from causing burdens to States and municipalities, that is, costs for adopting the rule. For the House, the measure should not have been imposed by the Judiciary, which did not clearly establish the criteria for adopting the program. Despite the TSE's guarantee, the appeal on the subject continues to be processed and awaits a final resolution.

Popular queries

The TSE covered Amendment to the Constitution No. 111, approved by Congress in 2021, which provides for popular consultations to be held concomitantly with the municipal election. With the rule, voters in certain locations are allowed to give their opinion on topics relating to the regional context. The voting topic must be defined up to 90 days before the election.

Misinformation

The TSE approved a package of measures to combat disinformation during the election period. Guidelines were defined for judges to remove content, in addition to holding platforms and providers responsible for failing to comply with court resolutions in a timely manner.

Influencers

A resolution was approved that guarantees artists and influencers the right to express their electoral preference. Protests in favor of a particular candidate or party, however, must be spontaneous and free. In these cases, remuneration is prohibited.

Weapon carrying

The carrying of firearms at polling stations is prohibited, including by public security agents, who must remain 100 meters from the polling place and can only approach the space with express judicial authorization. The measure is valid for the 48 hours before voting and the 24 hours after. Collectors, shooters and hunters (CACs) are prohibited from carrying weapons from the day before the election.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.