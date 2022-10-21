Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, from the TSE (Superir Electoral Court), suspended this Thursday (Oct.

The defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appealed against the decision which drastically reduced its space on television in the final stretch of the 2nd round, and the minister decided to suspend the rights of reply until the appeal is analyzed by the other ministers of the TSE.

“I receive the present declaratory embargoes as an innominate appeal and I attribute to it, exceptionally, suspensive effectiveness, until the respective collegiate analysis”, said the magistrate in the short order. Here’s the intact of the decision (130 KB).

This report will receive more information.