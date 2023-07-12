Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/11/2023 – 22:35

Share



Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), sent a lawsuit against federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) to the São Paulo Electoral Court. The accusations are of abuse of political power and misuse of the media by supposedly uninformative publications about the electoral process and the performance of the Electoral Justice during the 2022 elections.

The decision was signed on Monday (10). The lawsuit is filed by federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP). In the understanding of the minister, the case should be conducted by the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of São Paulo.

“The São Paulo electoral regional office is the competent body to hear the electoral judicial investigation actions related to the elections that took place in that state district. Eventual use of procedural acts practiced in the presidential AIJEs may be carried out through judicial cooperation, if the sharing of evidence is requested by that court”, said Gonçalves.

Zambelli’s defense argued that the case should be handled by the TSE because it has a connection with other processes that deal with the same issue.























