Court rules on alleged abuse of political and economic power by Antonio Denarium (PP) and Edilson Damião (Republicans)

THE TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will judge this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) a case that could lead to the impeachment of the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), and his deputy, Edilson Damiao (Republicans). They are accused of abuse of political and economic power.

The ministers will analyze, starting at 7 pm, an appeal regarding the 3rd impeachment of the governor of Roraima, by TRE-RR (Regional Electoral Court of Roraima). On January 23, the Court determined the loss of the mandate of the ticket for alleged use of more than R$90 million in public resources to be reelected in 2022. The TSE began to analyze the case in May, with Minister Isabel Gallotti as rapporteur.

In addition to the cancellation of the ticket, the TRE-RR ruling also ruled that Denarium was ineligible. The rapporteur, judge Tânia Vasconcelos, cited the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the Family Basket in 2022. It went from 10,000 to 50,000, with “huge financial contribution” of R$11.6 million. The program pays a monthly benefit of R$200 or distributes basic food baskets to the population.

She also pointed out irregularities in the housing program. Live Better. It was created in 2022 without a specific law or budget execution. In addition, it cited the transfer of R$70 million to municipalities on the eve of the period prohibited by electoral law; the promotion of public agents; and the increase in advertising spending.

“The allocation of state resources from one year to the next grew by more than 41.4%. Even when the amounts of the state budget actually spent are added to those received from the Ministry of Regional Development in 2021, they only totaled R$1.3 million, an amount more than 50 times lower than that transferred in the election year of 2022.”said Vasconcelos.

In a note sent to Poder360 after his last impeachment, in January, Denarium stated that, despite respecting the TRE-RR decision, he believed that it would be reversed in higher instances, “clarifying all the issues raised, presenting the necessary counterpoints”.

Denarium was reelected governor of Roraima in 2022 with 56.47% of the valid votes. It was his 2nd participation in an election, having not held elective office before becoming head of the state Executive.